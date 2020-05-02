OPINION: Leo's lockdown exit roadmap is a kick in the teeth to rural Ireland

The Irish Government has published its 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business' to ease the Covid-19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society in a phased manner.

A statement said the Roadmap will start from May 18, from which point our country will re-open in a "slow, phased way".

The plan sets out five stages for "unlocking restrictions", at three-week intervals. The Government has not put timeframes around phased two to five but an August 20 as a provisional date for the completion of its implementation.

The plan, approved by a mostly Dublin-centred Cabinet, will be little consolation to rural Ireland.

For families and couples living more than 20km apart, the roadmap will give them little solace. Social visits outside your region, which means beyond 20km of your own home, will not be permitted until Phase 4, July 20 at the earliest.

However, the condition on easing restrictions is the spread of the virus. The Government warns the public that as restrictions are eased, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government.

That means a certain phase may not come into force on the date specified and there is the possibility we could go back a step. Even if one phase is delayed for a three-week period, people will not be able to see loved ones beyond 20km until the middle of August.

This issue will have a greater impact on rural Ireland where elderly parents may be living while there sons and daughters live in Dublin or the other major cities for work, well over 20km away for most.

The framework sets out how we can keep the level of transmission as low as possible while balancing continuing restrictions proportionately with the positive social and economic benefits which will be brought about by lifting restrictions.

The Government says each of the five phases consists of a menu of options will be considered by Government as it gradually opens up economic and social activities. Examples of the types of actions which will be considered under the various phases include:

Phase 1 (18th May)



- Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households.

- Open up childcare for healthcare workers.

- Phased return of outdoor workers.

- Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during the first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)

opening of certain outdoor public amenities.



Phase 2



- Allow visits to households.

- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers.

- Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed.

- Open public libraries.



Phase 3



- Allow small social gatherings.

- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner

- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit open playgrounds



Phase 4

- Opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

- Return to work for those who cannot work from home

- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers) opening of museums, galleries, places of worship





Phase 5



- Allow larger social gatherings.

- Return to work across all sectors

- On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions.

- Further easing of restrictions on high-risk retail services.

While some social visits and the opening of shops come into play in earlier phases, travel restrictions would still appear to apply. So for people in remote parts of rural Ireland, social calls and trips to non essential shops will come much later, July 20 at the earliest if those things are further than 20km from your home.

It hardly seems fair that these things will come into play for city dwellers before isolated people in rural Ireland. Businesses in rural Ireland will need people in the door to keep them alive once they reopen. The travel restrictions will hamper that but no such problem will present itself for large population-rich city businesses.

The biggest tragedy is the confirmation by Minister for Health Simon Harris that some people might not see loved ones until July under the roadmap if they are beyond your region.

Again, not so much of a problem for people in Dublin or Limerick or Cork who may live and work near these economic hubs and have their extended families nearby. It will have a far greater impact on families in Offaly or the West or Donegal or elsewhere whose children have moved to these cities for work. But the message from the government is, "sorry but tough."

I wonder would the same level of apathy emerge if this rule affected city folk quite as harshly as us rural dwellers - rural dwellers in areas with less infection than the cities where the disease can spread more easily, and yet will get back to normal before us, it would seem.

More details on the plan below the detailed steps.

The Government says the Roadmap also sets out a framework for future decision making, which it says will "at all times be underpinned by public health advice". The Government says it will regularly assess the following criteria as we seek to keep the level of transmission low while gradually restarting our economy.

- The latest data regarding the progression of the disease

- The capacity of the health service

- The capacity of the testing and tracing system

- The measures in place to protect vulnerable groups

- An assessment of the impact of excess morbidity and mortality as a consequence of the restrictions.



The statement also spoke about the impact on business.

"The COVID-19 emergency has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, as well as our society. As we begin the phased reopening of our economy, businesses will require additional supports.

"Many businesses will not simply be able to pick up where they left off. The Government will meet again tomorrow (Saturday) to agree a further package of measures to help our businesses to restart, reconnect and rehire staff who have been laid off or furloughed.

"Separately, a National Protocol to protect the health and safety of workers is being developed by Government, employers and trade unions, with the assistance of the Health and Safety Authority and the HSE.

"The risk of a second wave of the virus is ever-present. As a country, we can only move from one phase to the next if the virus stays under control between each phase. There will be a long-term need for physical distancing, for good hand hygiene, for respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if they are sick.

"However, the Government is very conscious that there are significant consequences of social distancing measures. The normal structures of daily life – work, school, sport, entertainment - have temporarily ceased to exist and even as we re-open society, we will be living our daily lives in modified ways for as long as we live with this pandemic.

"We recognize that as we seek to mitigate the risks of transmission of Covid-19 through social distancing restrictions, we are creating other challenges for individuals, families and communities. Some of these challenges are manageable in the very short term but as restrictions continue, the impact becomes greater for some groups," said a statement.

In living with restrictions, the Government says it will take account of these balancing impacts and the particular consequences for more vulnerable groups in our society.

The areas where social-distancing causes most concern include:

- Non-COVID-19-related health delays

- Wellbeing and mental health

- Vulnerable groups for whom home is not a safe place

- Minorities and other groups disproportionately impacted by the restrictions

- Risk-taking behaviour and offending

- Crime and policing and access to justice

The Government says Departments and agencies have been working to modify work practices, modes of delivery to meet with these challenges and this work will have to continue. It is acknowledged that additional measures have to be taken to reach out to more vulnerable groups and those that are particular affected by the guidance on cocooning and social distancing.

Some of these measures are already underway, through various cross-government efforts such as the Community Call, In this Together and Still Here initiatives and campaigns.

The Government statement concludes that the Roadmap also acknowledges the need to continue to work intensively on our approach to travel restrictions and controls at ports and airports and our co-operation with Northern Ireland , the UK and our EU partners.

