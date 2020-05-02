BREAKING: Major summer event in Offaly cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Another major summer event in Offaly has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

In a statement released today, Birr Vintage Week Committee has said that it has decided to cancel this year's event however they will still mark the event.

The statement in full read:

It is with a heavy heart that Birr Vintage Week Committee 2020 has decided to cancel this year’s physical festival.

Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, Birr Vintage Week has thought it in the best interest of the public of Birr and beyond to not hold the traditional festival this year.

This does not mean that we do not want to mark the 52nd festival that was due to kick off in early August. We have decided to instead mark the festival by taking a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the great 51 years this festival has been running. We want to remember the spirit of Birr Vintage Week and bring the community of Birr together whilst staying apart and healthy.

We wish to put together displays of old photographs and memorabilia and display them in the windows of the local businesses in Birr, so that the memory of Vintage Week can stay alive. We hope that this can also bring joy to those who pass the windows and can bring back memories that people may have forgotten.

We invite you to collaborate with us on this project by asking all local businesses to allow us to use their shop window for the displays during the week of vintage and ask for anyone with old photos or memorabilia to contact us as we will be putting displays together over the coming weeks.

If you wish to take part or make suggestions as to how we can move forward with this project, we would love to hear from you!

You can contact us through messenger or email vintageweek.birr@gmail.com