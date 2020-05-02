Gardai appeal for information after number of items stolen from Midlands farm

Gardai are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a farm in the Midlands.

Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of May 1.

Two Honda 420 Quads (pictured) and a 7x4 trailor were stolen.

If you are aware of there whereabouts or have any information you can contact Portlaoise Garda on 0578674100.