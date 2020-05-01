LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases in Ireland drop to lowest mark since start of April

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland has dropped to the lowest mark since April 1.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. That figure of 221 is the lowest since April 1 when 212 cases were confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 34 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,265* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%