WATCH: Offaly boys and girls pay colourful tribute to frontline workers

The boys and girls of Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore have created a brilliant video tribute to thank all the people who are working on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

For some, it's their own mother, father, sister, brother, guardian, loved one - working so hard to keep our community going.

They wanted to let them know just how grateful we all are and that we are in this together.

