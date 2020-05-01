Five questions Ryan Tubridy should ask Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the Late Late Show tonight

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appears on the Late Late Show tonight with Ryan Tubridy on RTE.

Here are five questions about the Covid-19 crisis Ryan should ask the Taoiseach during the one on one interview.

As an island nation, we started with an inherent advantage in stopping the spread of Covid-19 to our shores but were we too slow to police our borders and restrict travel to Ireland?

Should we have imposed mandatory 14 day self isolation on people returning from areas with outbreaks sooner?

Why did the situation in nursing homes and community residential settings get so tragically out of control with almost 60% of all deaths coming in these settings?

Why have we not hit the government's own target for testing and is this the main reason that restrictions are not being lifted?

Have decades of under-investment in the health service exacerbated the current problems faced by the country during the Covid-19 pandemic?