Tullamore Town mourn loss of one of the local soccer club's favourite sons

THE Tullamore Town club is in mourning for one of its favourite sons with the recent announcement of the death of Tony Albin, aged 73.

Although he had been fighting a serious illness for the last few years the news of his passing was a great shock to everybody in the club.

For over 40 years Tony served the club with distinction as a player, coach and manager. He took time out to take up refereeing and within a few years he advanced to become one of the top referees in the Midlands.

He was a brilliant coach with great man management skills. He treated everyone, including the opposition and officials, with great respect. He never criticised his players and led by encouragement. This is what earned him the respect of all.

Tony and Helen arrived in Tullamore in 1978 from Bristol to take up a position with Des Doyle Photosetting. He played semi-professional football in England. On arrival in town Tony immersed himself in the club and started playing with the first time. Tullamore were just back in the League of Ireland 'B' Division and Tony's experience was a great benefit to the younger players who were stepping up to a higher level.

He was appointed player-manager for the 1980/1981 season. He put in a huge commitment and the team were well able to hold their own in the league. There was great camaraderie in this team and stories of matches played and the crack on the way home on the bus and in Finlay's in Portarlington are legendary.

After three years Tony decided to become a referee. He was a natural with his commonsense approach and ability to talk to players. He quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the top officials in the Midlands. The highlight of his refereeing career came in September 1987 when he was selected to be the referee for the Under 16 international match in the Tullamore Harriers stadium between Ireland and Greece.

Included in the Irish team was a certain youngster from Cork – Roy Keane – and he went on to have a fabulous career. Tony was really proud of this achievement.

In all his years refereeing Tony kept an involvement with the club at schoolboy level. As his refereeing career came to an end he immersed himself back in the club and was soon managing teams at all levels from Under 18 to first and second team.

Apart from club matters, Tony and his clubmate Les Francis were approached by the Midlands Schoolboys League to manage the Kennedy Cup team. They did so for four years and had great success, reaching the semi-final in both 1998 and 1999, losing to the eventual winners on both occasions, Waterford and the Dublin District Schoolboys League.

Tony had spells back as first team manager and co-managed the second team with Kevin O'Connor.

Tony and Les Francis had a great run with the club's youth teams, winning Counties leagues and cups.

His final coaching role came with the Under 19s with Jock O'Connor when they led this great team to back to back league titles.

Tony was always very fit and kept himself in great shape. He played with the Tullamore veterans team into his 50s and was always the fittest player on the team.

Tony and Helen moved to Mullingar a few years ago but he kept in constant touch. He battled a serious illness for the last few years with great courage and dignity.

Tony was a gentleman with a kind word for everyone and was hugely respected. The tributes which were posted on the condolence book from all over the Midlands are a testimony to the regard he was held in.

It was a privilege to have known him as a friend.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Tony had a private funeral. When the restrictions are relaxed the club will hold a memorial for him.

To his wife Helen, daughter Kerrie, son-in-law Patrick, granddaughter Enya, sister Louise and extended family, the club extends sincere sympathies.

(LF)