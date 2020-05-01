WATCH: Offaly pub owners sing from doorstep in new cocooning challenge
The owners of Killeen's Pub in Shannonbridge have set a new challenge to their fellow cocooners - singing from their doorstep.
Mick and Mary Killeen have started the new challenge to lift the spirits of the over 70s who have been asked to stay indoors for over a month.
The pub in Shannonbridge is currently closed liked all others around the country as per government guideline but that's not putting a stop to the sing-song at Killeens!
