Man convicted after fatal road crash in 2009 has driving licence returned

A MAN banned from the road for his involvement in a traffic collision which resulted in the death of a woman in Westmeath has had his driving licence restored.

Tullamore District Court heard that Patrick Rhattigan, 43 Rahanine Manor, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath had a number of different driving disqualifications recorded against him, including a 10-year ban for having no insurance, an eight-year ban for dangerous driving causing death and a two-year ban for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Patricia Cronin, solicitor, applied to Judge Bernadette Owens to have the licence restored, arguing that enough time had now elapsed.

The application was opposed by Sgt James O'Sullivan who said it was invalid because the man had been disqualified three times between September, 2009 and March, 2012.

Ms Cronin said the eight-year ban was completed on March 14 last and her application related to the disqualification for no insurance which was imposed at the same time but in a different court.

She said both prosecutions arose from the same incident, an extremely tragic accident and her client had to live with the consequences of that.

He was 22 at the time of the fatal road accident in 2009 and now, at the age of 33, he had a partner and four children aged between three and 14. He was now on disability but was a man with responsibilities whose partner intended to return to work as a healthcare assistant.

Ms Cronin said it was appropriate that an application for the restoration of the driving licence be made because more than half of the 10-year driving ban had elapsed.

One of the driving bans had been imposed in the District Court and the other had been imposed in the Circuit Court when they could have been dealt with together, said the solicitor.

Judge Owens said she was satisfied that the two-year conviction was not applicable and ruled that because the other two matters arose from the same incident but were dealt with separately, an unfair prejudice was created.

She therefore restored the licence from the date of the application.