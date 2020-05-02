Man pleads guilty to 14 thefts from shops in Tullamore during pandemic

A MAN who was homeless because of the Covid-19 pandemic stole alcohol from a number of different stores in Tullamore over an 18-day period.

Mark Coonan appeared before the District Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to 14 different theft charges, all committed between April 4 and April 26.

Gda David Harney gave evidence of arresting the 34-year-old man on Sunday and said he made no reply to any of the charges.

Gda Harney said the man had a difficulty with alcohol and the thefts were from shops where his image was captured on CCTV and he was identified.

In total, €359.43 worth of goods was stolen and while some property was recovered, €227 was the loss to the shops.

Vodka was stolen from a number of retail outlets, including Lidl at Church Road, Tullamore, and sandwiches were taken from the Applegreen filling station on Main Street. There were further thefts from Lidl on Main Street and the Spar store on the Arden Road in the town.

Gda Harney said Mr Coonan had 56 previous convictions and most of them were for theft.

On October 17 last he was sentenced to three months in the Midlands Prison and prior to that, on April 4 last year, he received a six-month suspended sentence. On October 17, 2018 he received a three-month suspended sentence for three theft offences committed on the same day.

Mr Coonan's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, told the court his client had a long-term history of drug addiction and had been on heroin and then on methadone.

Having got over those addictions he replaced them with alcohol and most of his previous convictions were recorded when he was on either heroin or methadone.

Recently he found himself homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic because he could not stay with his mother at Gurteen, Killeigh, as he normally would, because she was sick at the time.

He had applied to Offaly County Council for emergency accommodation and did not get any but he was now able to return to his mother in Gurteen.

Addressing the issue of how the man would pay back the €227, the solicitor said Mr Coonan had been waiting for social welfare payments and was due to get €400 he was owed so he would be able to pay the compensation.

Urging Judge Bernadette Owens not to send the man to jail, Mr Farrelly said his drinking had been exacerbated by his homelessness but he had come through a difficult time.

Gda Harney confirmed that Mr Coonan's address would be an appropriate place for him to stay.

Judge Owens said she wanted to see the colour of Mr Coonan's money so she would adjourn sentence for two weeks to see if he was staying with his mother and if he was going to pay the money.

The judge also ordered the man to stay out of Tullamore and warned him that if he was found in the town he would have to deal with her in the District Court.

She added that Gda Harney had been very fair to the man in how he had presented the matter to the court.

Mr Coonan was remanded on bail to appear before the May 13 sitting of the court. Legal aid was also granted.