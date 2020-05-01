Offaly meat factories under fire as coronavirus cases emerge

The operators of two meat factories in Offaly and North Tipperary are coming under pressure with regard to safety measures in place after a number of coronavirus cases were confirmed among the staff.

The pressure is building on Rosderra Meats - a company operating meat processing plants in Edenderry and Roscrea - after a similar operation run by Dawn Meats closed in Kilbeggan after four staff members tested positive for the virus.

Concerns have been raised with safety precautions at Rosderra Meats and the ability to social distance appropriately in the workplace. The issue came before the Dáil on Thursday as Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley asked the Minister for Health and HSE to take action amid a growing number of cases at the Roscrea plant.

You can see Deputy Brian Stanley's address to the Dáil on Thursday below:

The Offaly Express is also aware of a number of staff members at the Edenderry plant who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. Rosderra Meats was first contacted by this outlet for a statement on April 20. Rosderra has released a statement to the Offaly Express today, Friday, May 1.

In that statement, the company says: "Our sites are fully regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) who, as is normal practice in the sector, have their own representatives on-site at all times.

"From the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, in conjunction with guidelines from the HSE, WHO, DAFM and the Irish Government and in consultation with Union Officials, Rosderra Irish Meats have implemented stringent and detailed control measures and protocols to ensure employee and DAFM Staff safety while continuing as an essential service to provide an adequate supply of high-quality food to our customers and a high level of service to our suppliers.

"A continued flow of open communication with all employees was implemented immediately after the crisis was announced and Rosderra Irish Meats will continue to do so until further advisement from the HSE and the Irish Government.

"All of these steps compliment the very high standards of hygiene and the sanitary environment in place at all our sites. As part of this, we have fully engaged with the HSE and DAFM in a consultation process which has led to the co-ordinated testing of all of our staff at the Roscrea Plant.

"A number of employees had a positive result from that testing and they are self-isolating per HSE protocols. We have reconfigured the process with the remaining staff who have been tested and are clear of Covid-19 and are continuing with a scaled-down process in the short-term until the staff return.

"We expect those staff will be returning over the next number of weeks having adhered to HSE protocols. We will remain vigilant and continue to maintain our robust procedures while Covid-19 remains an issue within Ireland," the company concluded.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Peter Ormond, reacted to the closure of Dawn Meats in Kilbeggan by saying: "We need to see something similar happen with our meat processing plants in Roscrea. While I understand some food production still has to happen, the community of North Tipperary/South Offaly are now living in fear and the welfare of employees and their families are now being threatened. We need appropriate action taken and safety measures put in place."

Brian Stanley commented on Friday: "In the Dáil last evening, I raised the fact that workers within meat factories are still not being protected and we are witnessing clusters of Covid-19 appearing.

"Inspections into these premises must be carried out on a regular basis to ensure management are abiding by HSE guidelines. These are essential workers who are putting their lives at risk to keep food on our table."

When contacted by the Offaly Express, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said: "The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is working closely with the Department of Health and with other Departments, as part of a whole of Government response to Covid-19. This means that the Department is taking all the precautions necessary to protect its staff and its clients, consistent with HSE advice.

"It is important to clarify that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is only responsible for the Health and Safety of its own employees and contractors. Responsibility for the Health and Safety of factory employees lies with the management of each meat establishment, taking into account the relevant public health advisories issued by the HSE and other government agencies."

In terms of workplaces, employers are being asked to follow the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) COVID-19 Workplace Protection and Improvement Guide which was issued in recent weeks.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has said he is aware of at least six clusters of coronavirus in meat factories. A cluster is more than three cases in a particular setting, like a healthcare facility, household or workplace.

Responding to a claim by Deputy Brian Stanley that over 100 workers at the Rosderra plant in Roscrea have tested positive for the virus, Minister Creed said: “All I can say is that is not the information available to our department."

The Minister claimed measures put in place by the meat industry in response to the Covid-19 crisis include social distancing, hand-washing etiquette, perspex screens, reduced throughput and provision of personal protection equipment (PPE). A number of workers, however, have claimed that factories cannot adequately implement social distancing.

Rosderra Meats states a number of safety measures it is committed to implementing at its plants on its website.

"Starting from Wednesday, March 18, all staff entering site will have their temperature taken prior to entry to ensure all staff’s wellbeing," it reads.

They also issued advice to employees to maintain good hand hygiene, remember social distancing (spread out in canteen during breaks), avoid handshaking, maintain canteen hygiene i.e. use antibacterial wipes to clean tables after use and to stay safe.

"We are all responsible for our own safety," their Covid-19 webpage concludes. The page directs to a document outlining more substantial policies on Covid-19 for staff. This document outlines the symptoms of Covid-19 and the actions required of staff in a number of languages.