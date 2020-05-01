Risk of hail and thunder in Ireland weather forecast for today

There is a risk of hail and thunder today according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for today is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest, merging into longer spells of rain here with the risk of hail and thunder.

The best of the sunshine will be in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures ranging between 9 and 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the May Bank Holiday weekend from Met Eireann is for most areas to remain dry however some rainfall may move up across south and southwest counties. Mild in sunshine, especially across the midlands and west.

