Ireland weather forecast for the May Bank Holiday weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the May Bank Holiday weekend from Met Eireann is for most areas to remain dry however some rainfall may move up across south and southwest counties. Mild in sunshine, especially across the midlands and west.

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today (Friday). The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest, merging into longer spells of rain here with the risk of hail and thunder. The best of the sunshine will be in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures ranging between 9 and 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Showers will become confined to north and northwest counties early tonight. Generally dry with long clear spells and just light northwest breezes. Chilly tonight with temperatures dipping to 1 to 5 degrees, coldest across Munster with some grass frost possible.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a dry day, apart from passing showers for northern coasts. Sunny spells to begin and end the day, but becoming cloudier during the afternoon. Feeling a little milder than recent days with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 15 degrees, mildest across the south midlands and east.

A chilly night on Saturday night with clear spells and light easterly breezes. Some grass frost is possible, along with mist patches. Lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 5 degrees.

Current indications suggest most areas should remain dry with sunny spells on Sunday and just light variable breezes. Munster may however see some showery falls of rain. Highest temperatures will range 12 to 17 degrees, mildest across the midlands and west. Chilly after dark with lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 6 degrees.