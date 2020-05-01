Meat processing facility near Offaly border closes due to Covid-19 cases

A meat processing facility near the Offaly border has closed due to a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on site.

Dawn Meats has temporarily closed its plant in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath just over seven miles from Tullamore.

The company says it took the measure ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

Four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the facility.

The company says the decision to halt production in Kilbeggan will have no impact on its ability to supply customers or receive cattle from farmers throughout its network of plants.