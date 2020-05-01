Motorist collecting online purchase sent home by Gardai

Gardaí conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint yesterday sent a motorist home who was driving to pick up an item purchased online.

In a post on Twitter, Gardai stated:

"Gardaí conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint today, advised a driver to return home immediately when found to be driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online. We would like to remind the public not to take any non-essential journeys and #StayatHome."