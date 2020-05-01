BREAKING: Gardai searching a number of locations in connection with three deaths in Tullamore

Gardai investigating three deaths in Tullamore have commenced searches at locations in Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Portarlington, Co. Laois.

Local Gardaí are supported by Laois/ Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, and Garda Dog Unit.

On Sunday, April 26 Gardaí were called to Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore town, where a woman aged 44 years was discovered in an unresponsive state. The woman is understood to be from Laois. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On Monday morning, at the same location, emergency services were called to treat a woman in aged her late teens understood to be from Kerry. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A male in his early 20’s, who had been receiving medical attention in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, died last night.

A male in his early 30’s, who had been receiving medical attention at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, has been released form medical care.