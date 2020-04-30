LATEST: Another significant increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 282 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began. The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased by 18 from Wednesday. A total of 359 new cases were confirmed for the country as a whole.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 474 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 218. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 146.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (9,967), Kildare (1,193) and Cork (1,146).

Another 43 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 according to the latest data from the Department of Health. It brings the total number of fatalities from the virus to 1,232.

There have also been another 359 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland. This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 20,612.