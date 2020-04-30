Global Offaly brand donates to local community network

The North Offaly Community Development Network CLG, based in Daingean and serving the entire North Offaly area, has thanked Tullamore Dew distillers, William Grant & Sons, after the company made a generous donation.

The company gifted €6,000 to the community group which helps local people and provides much-needed services around the county.

"Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, demand for our services has increased enormously and with our annual fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic," a spokesperson said.

"William Grants & Sons have very generously come to our aid. This donation will greatly assist North Offaly Community Development Network as we continue providing important services and supports to meet the needs of our older residents in these difficult and testing times for everyone.

"North Offaly Community Development Network provides services and supports to our older residents as they continue to live in their own homes for as long as possible.

"Our services include Meals-on-Wheels, Home Visiting, Home & Garden Maintenance, installation of personal alarms and smoke alarms with our public office secretarial support available to the general public located in the Square, Daingean.

"William Grant & Sons Distillery very generous donation together with a number of established and new volunteer drivers who have made themselves available in recent weeks delivering meals, are jointly easing the financial burden as we deliver our services.

"North Offaly Community Development Network greatly appreciate the large number of volunteers who are delivering meals and making a meaningful and tangible contribution to the wider community.

"If you have a family, friend, neighbour or know someone who would benefit from our services and supports, please contact our office at 057- 9362755 or email nodmanager@northoffalydevelopment.com

Please remember to stay safe and follow HSE Covid-19 advice in the time ahead.