THURSDAY THROWBACK: 20 pics from across the years from the Offaly Express archives - 1

Welcome to another trip down memory lane through the archives of the Offaly Express.

Today's gallery spans from the 1980s to the late 2000s and goes right across the county.

Use the arrow at the bottom to move to the next picture each time.

Will you see any familiar faces that will put a smile on your face today?

First up is a group obviously enjoying a night out in The Bridge House in Tullamore in 2007.

Use the arrow at the bottom to move to the next picture