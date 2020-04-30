Unions condemn Bord na Móna move to remove workers from payroll

The Bord na Móna (BNM) Group of Unions has condemned the decision of management at the semi-state company to attempt to proceed today with the removal of workers from its payroll.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “Management has decided to select workers unfairly and without any logic for removal from its payroll while it has allowed others access to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

“The BNM Group of Unions has instructed workers which the company has sought to remove from the payroll to report for work as normal today. We are calling on the company to adhere to the Government policy of using the TWSS to keep workers on payroll and in employment as much as possible. The position of the Group of Unions is that workers who want to exit voluntarily should be allowed to do so and that as many workers as possible are kept on payroll with the support of the TWSS.

“Workers are particularly concerned that the CEO has informed employees that a decision on peat burning regulations expected from An Bord Pleanála on May 12 has nothing to do with the ‘immediate impact of Covid-19’. This will result in a situation where workers facing lay off in the event of a negative decision will be unable to avail of either the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or the TWSS.”

He added: “On Tuesday, the BNM Group of Unions brought to the attention of management that it had issued notice of lay-off to workers last week who supply peat to Derrinlough Briquette Factory in county Offaly and to Dublin Port. Those notices have now been withdrawn. We are also concerned that the ESB may be unable to utilise Shannon Bridge Power station next week, if needed, as the BNM workers required to supply it have been issued with notice of lay-off.”

The BNM Group of Unions includes SIPTU, Connect Trade Union and Unite.