Popular Midlands man dies in balcony fall tragedy in Majorca

Tributes have been flooding in for a Mullingar who had died after a tragic balcony fall on the popular Spanish holiday island of Majorca.

33-year-old Anthony Ennis fell from an eighth-floor apartment on Wednesday morning and paramedic were unable to revive him, the Irish Mirror has reported.

Anthony worked in the popular Stereo Bar on the island and was popular with both locals and tourists.

Back home in Westmeath, tributes have been paid to Anthony:

Cllr Hazel Smyth said: "Thoughts and prayers with the Ennis family and to all those who knew Anthony. Terribly sad and upsetting. Sincere condolences. May he rest in peace."

Michael Blunt said: "Today, a family lost a much-loved son, a brother and an uncle. Magalluf has lost its favourite barman. I have lost one of my closest friends and confidant.

"He touched so many people hearts without even realising it, a true gentleman in every sense of the word. I will miss you deeply my friend."

Jayne Todd said: "My deepest sympathy goes out to Anthony Ennis' family at this sad time. He was a lovely man with such a zest for life, a twinkle in his eye and such an infectious smile. You will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to meet you."