Big day-on-day spike in coronavirus cases in Offaly

The official number of confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 infections in Ireland has passed the 20,000 mark on a day when it was confirmed that a further 31 people have sadly died after contracting the virus here.

In Offaly, 28 further cases of coronavirus were confirmed, leaving the the county's total at 264. The figures show 36 new cases were confirmed in Offaly between Tuesday and Wednesday alone.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced on Wednesday, April 29 that a further 376 people have tested positive for the illness in Ireland.

Two months after the first case was confirmed on February 29, the up to date national figures for Wednesday, revealed that there have now been 20,253 people in Ireland who have tested positive.

The latest fatalities brings to 1,190 the death toll from the virus.

The median age of confirmed cases so far is 49, with a split of 58% female and 42% male.

Over 13% of cases have required hospitalisation, with 355 cases admitted to ICU.

Over 49% of cases are in Dublin, with Cork and Kildare next on 6% each.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday 25th April 12,222 COVID-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, added: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.

“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to COVID-19.

“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”

Dr. Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, stated: “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.

“This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.”