Nurses being deployed from hospitals to Offaly nursing home claims operator

Nurses are being redeployed from to a private nursing home on the Laois Offaly border where eight residents tested positive for Covid-19 but did not have the staff to cope, according to the operators.

Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington issued a statement about the shortage of nurses following a meeting with the HSE.

It said a meeting took place to address the situation between Valerie Moore, the General Manager, Mary Dunne, Assistant Director of Nursing in Oakdale and the Director of Nursing from Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise and a representative from the HSE, arrangements are now in place for the HSE to relocate staff to Oakdale.

"I am pleased to confirm that a successful meeting took place in our Nursing Home this morning and nurses are being redeployed from both hospitals in Portlaoise in Tullamore," said Ms Moore.

"This is a welcome development as it will guarantee the continuation of our standards of care for all our residents and give our own hard-working and caring staff an opportunity to have a few days off and recharge batteries. It will help re-assure families that their loved ones can remain in Oakdale and be cared for as normal," she said.

She thanked Sandra McCarthy and her colleague Karen Cliffe from the HSE for their help in providing with nurses. She also thanked local GPs, the consultants in Portlaoise hospital for their advice and guidance and the HSE for Public Health and PPE support.

"Finally, to confirm that our eight residents who tested positive for Covid 19, continue to improve in our isolation unit and to thank our wonderful staff for their ongoing efforts. Thanks to the many volunteers and well-wishers young and old and the local community in Portarlington and prayer groups for being so supportive to us during these stressful days," she said.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group has been asked for a comment.