Offaly boy cycling 200km in his locality to raise money for charity

An eight-year-old Offaly boy who should be making his First Holy Communion this summer is using his spare time during lockdown to help a number of charities.

Reece Kenny from the Blue Ball thought it would be nice to raise some much-needed funds for charity out of money he may have received for his First Holy Communion.

Supported by his parents, Reece will cycle 200k in the month of May, staying within his 2km radius, to raise funds for ‘Together With Our Heroes Appeal’ and for Children’s Health Ireland (Crumlin, Temple Street and Connolly Hospital).

CMRF Crumlin & Temple Street Foundation - both part of the Children’s Health Foundation, recently launched an emergency appeal to support frontline workers in Children’s Health Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reece is certainly doing his bit by getting on his bike!!

You can donate to Reece's fundraiser HERE.