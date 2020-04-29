HavethecraicforACT is the new internet craze helping Offaly counselling service

Tullamore's Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT), a brand new not-for-profit counselling centre providing accessible and affordable counselling to adults in the Midlands area, is the subject of a brilliant new internet craze.

The centre was only in its 8th week open when it had to temporarily close due to the Covid outbreak and all of ACT’s fundraising plans were cancelled.

With peoples' mental health at an all-time low, ACT are calling on the generosity and support of the public to take part in the #havethecraicforACT challenge to help them raise much-needed funds to keep their service running so they can continue to provide this vital service to those who need it most.

Have a look at one of the videos from Tullamore local Bernard Westman. You can donate HERE and then create your own video.

Bernard said: "I have taken part in the #havethecraicforACT challenge and have donated to help raise much-needed funds to support people maintaining positive mental health by providing accessible counselling services.

"I am EGGing on (TAG 5 FRIENDS) to take the challenge and make their donation."