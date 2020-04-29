Offaly boy running marathon in local village for charity

A young Offaly boy is taking on a huge marathon challenge to raise funds for the LauraLynn Foundation and the JackandJill Foundation.

Finn is 10 years old and lives in Mucklagh. He has decided to run a marathon for charity over 10 days by running up and down the village.

He set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday with a target of €200 but has already raised over €500.

He hopes to split the money 50/50 between the two charities. His younger brother Oisín is 6 and is also hoping to run some of the challenge with Finn.

You can donate to Finn's fundraisers HERE.