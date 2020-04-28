Eight more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Offaly as national cases approach 20,000

The Department of Health has reported 59 more deaths and 229 confirmed Covid-19 additional cases of the virus in Ireland.

Offaly now has 236 cases, a jump of eight from the 228 reported on Monday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed the cases today, Tuesday, April 28. Most of the deaths occurred over recent days.

It brings to 19,877 the total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the end of February. There have now been 1,159 confirmed deaths.

As for the easing of restrictions, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, indicated that there is not enough evidence to ease restrictions on May 5. He urged people to stick the course with social distancing and other levels.

"It is important to keep it up," he said.

He said there are high numbers in ICU, hundreds in hospitals and many people continue to contract the virus.

He said the number being admitted to ICU is matching the number being discharged on a daily basis.

He said an assessment would be made by the end of the week on the future of restrictions but he understood the difficulty for people in continuing to comply. He said the assessment would not be based solely on public health issues.

Regardless of what happens with the restrictions, he said people would have to adjust to a new norm of behaviour.

To date, a total of 153,054 tests have been carried out. More than 41,000 have been carried out in recent days. There is now a capacity to process 60,000 Covid-19 tests a week. This will rise to 70,000 a week next week. It is hoped to hit the 100,000 target by May 18.

A Department of Health statement said the National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday, 28 April) to determine a phased, risk-based, public health approach to inform any change to measures currently in place. The Department said it will continue to review evidence to enable the Minister for Health to make formal recommendations to Government over the coming days.

“While there are many facets to Ireland’s approach to managing the impact of COVID-19, NPHET’s primary responsibility is to consider the impact on the public’s health and to advise on measures that can limit that impact,” said Dr Holohan.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%