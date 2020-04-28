More than half of all Critical Care Unit beds in Irish hospitals currently unoccupied

Over 50% of Critical Care Unit beds in Irish hospitals are currently unoccupied according to the latest figures in the COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

There are a total of 528 Critical Care Unit beds across the hospitals in Ireland with 259 occupied as of April 27. Of that figure, 117 patients are confirmed as having Covid-19 with 11 more suspected cases also in Critical Care.

The figures also reveal that of the 528 beds in Critical Care Units, 423 are open and staffed.

The Daily Operations Update also shows that as of Monday, April 27, there were 1,474 vacant beds across all hospitals in Ireland.

Across all the hospitals, there were 752 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 314 more suspected cases awaiting results.