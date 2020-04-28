Portarlington Lions Club help those on the Covid-19 frontline

Portarlington Lions Club have donated €1500 to the nationwide Lions clubs effort to help those at the frontline of Covid-19.

The funds will go to paying for crucial Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) used by healthcare staff to protect themselves from infection.

The Hero Shield is a full-face visor designed to be used by front line workers in the battle against the COVID19 virus. It is a vital piece of PPE in the armoury of kit helping to protect those who put themselves at risk to help others. Current statistics show front line staff account for almost a quarter of the Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Patricia Conroy, is President of Portarlington Lions Club.

“We were unable to call a meeting due to the current crisis but when I phoned around our members the response was 100% positive. The Port Lions donation will enable the manufacture of 3000 masks which, along with those from other clubs will be distributed nationwide free of charge to frontline health workers around the country. As always I want to thank the people of Portarlington and the surrounding areas for their generosity.

The visors are manufactured in Ireland by Hero Shield, which is a new not-for-profit collective of companies, and are certified as meeting all relevant EU standards.

The HSE has already noted that, as the visor has no moving parts, it is easier to sterilise and reuse than many existing solutions, which have to be discarded after use as decontamination is too time consuming.

Portarlington Lions said 20 companies across the country are giving their time, talents and tools free of charge to produce these visors.

Meanwhile, Lions Club member Willie Murphy said the Portarlington members stand ready to support local Gardaí and other frontline workers around the county who are helping to save lives during the emergency.