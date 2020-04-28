Specialist barrister to represent Offaly man accused of drink-driving

A barrister who specialises in road traffic and drink-driving offences will represent a man at a District Court hearing in Tullamore in July.

Donal Farrelly, solicitor, said that David Staunton, BL, will be dealing with a case against John Heffernan, Ballyfarrell, Blueball, Tullamore, who denies dangerous driving, drink-driving and other alleged offences at Ballyfarrell, Blueball on April 15 last year.

The case against the 52-year-old man was listed for hearing at Tullamore District Court last Wednesday but was adjourned to July 8 by Judge Bernadette Owens because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The restrictions have reduced the number of matters being considered across all the courts and most of the cases listed for last week's sitting in Tullamore were adjourned to July.

In addition to dangerous driving and drink-driving, Mr Heffernan was summonsed for failing to remain at the scene and failing to give appropriate information following an incident.

Summonses also alleged he had no insurance, failed to produce insurance, failed to produce an NCT certificate as the user of the vehicle, drove without a driving licence and did not display tax.