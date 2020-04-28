Man accused of having drugs for sale or supply in Edenderry

The DPP has directed that a man accused of drugs possession charges in Edenderry should be tried by indictment.

Thomas Crosbie, 19A Francis Street, Edenderry, faces charges of possessing cannabis at 19A Francis Street on November 8 last year and possessing the drug for sale or supply to others.

His case was listed at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court but the man did not appear and he was not represented by a solicitor.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told Judge Bernadette Owens the man had been released on station bail on March 24 last.

The 53-year-old may have stayed away from the court because of the coronavirus restrictions and may have believed the court sitting was not proceeding, added Sgt O'Sullivan.

He applied for an adjournment to May 27 next for service of a book of evidence.

Judge Owens acceded to the application.