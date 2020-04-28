Online Offaly quiz to support two local charities

Two well-known charities are teaming up this Wednesday to host a live online fundraising quiz. Midlands residents are invited to take part and test their knowledge of the local area, have some fun and support two great causes.

The Simply the Best Midlands Quiz will be broadcast live on Self Help Africa’s Facebook page from 8pm this Wednesday, April 29, and will support the overseas aid organisation, as well as Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support. Tickets are just €5 and proceeds will be split equally between the two charities.

Self Help Africa’s Ronan Scully said “During this time of lockdown, Self Help Africa wanted to find a way to support both our work internationally, and also give back to the local community here in the Midlands, through teaming up with Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support.

Together, we hope to make a difference for good in the lives of people most in need in our communities. By taking part in the Midlands Quiz, you will be making a positive impact both here at home in Ireland, and further afield in Africa – supporting Self Help Africa to assist some of the world’s poorest communities through the devastating coronavirus, and beyond.”

Dermot Murphy, of Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support commented: “While our drop-in centre is currently closed to keep everyone safe, we continue to offer phone support and virtual counselling to all those who need it, especially during these difficult times. We rely on public donations and fundraising events such as the Midlands Quiz, to allow us to provide our services. Now, more than ever, the public’s support is needed.”

To get your tickets to the quiz, please visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org/ie/midlands-quiz/

Tune in to Self Help Africa’s Facebook page at 8pm Wednesday for the live broadcast.