Number of patients with Covid-19 in critical care in Tullamore Hospital increases

The number of patients with Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital has increased according to the latest figures in the COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were six patients confirmed as having the virus in the unit along with one suspected case. As of 8pm on Sundaym there were five confirmed cases in the Critical Care Unit and one suspected case. At present there are no empty beds in the unit in Tullamore.

Across the hospital as a whole, there were 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and eight suspected cases as of 8pm on Monday. That is slight drop over from Sunday when there were 22 confirmed cases and 11 suspected cases.

The update also shows that there are currently 37 vacant beds in the hospital.