Unaccompanied learner driver has car seized after accident in Offaly

An unaccompanied learner driver has had their car seized after an accident in Offaly yesterday.

The motorist was driving in Tullamore on Monday when the accident happened.

Offaly Roads Policing attended the scene and as the learner driver was unaccompanied, the vehicle was seized.

Gardai are reminding motorists that the road traffic laws still apply at this time.

