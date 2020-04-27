LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continue to rise at slow rate

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise at a slow rate according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 228 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began. The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 225 on Sunday to 228 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 446 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 205. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 129.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (9,532) and Kildare (1,127) which has overtaken Cork as the second highest number in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed. There have now been a total of 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday, April 27 , the HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.