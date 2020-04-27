UPDATE: Gardai awaiting post-mortems and toxicology reports following unexplained deaths of two women in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries following the unexplained deaths of two women in Tullamore.

On Sunday, April 26 Gardaí were called to Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore town, where a woman aged 44 years was discovered in an unresponsive state. The woman is understood to be from Laois. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This morning, at the same location, emergency services were called to treat a woman in aged her late teens understood to be from Kerry. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.



While at the hostel, a 23-year-old man became unresponsive and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical. A second man, aged 32 years, was also taken to Hospital for treatment, his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The hostel remains open but the rooms where the affected people were staying have been sealed off.

Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case. The deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related and Gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries. The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.