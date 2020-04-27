Tullamore Hospital denies confiscating gifted iPads and radios from staff

Tullamore Hospital has moved to deny suggestions that it confiscated a number of devices donated for use in the hospital during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"The hospital refutes the suggestion that these donations were confiscated. This is not factually correct," a statement read.

Cllr Ken Smollen claimed in recent days that the donation of an iPad, five Bluetooth radios and a headset from Expert Electrical in Tullamore were confiscated by hospital management because "they were not donated in the right way."

Cllr Smollen said these devices were to enable nurses to let patients see and talk to family members as no visitors can visit the hospital.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, a hospital spokesperson denied the confiscation of the devices in this manner although it is understood they are not currently in use.

"The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has been kindly donated a huge range of gifts and support since the very beginning. Each and every donation is catalogued and acknowledged. These donations mean a lot to our frontline and management teams, as it shows the solidarity within our communities in this very difficult time," the statement continued.

"A local donation of one Ipad, five radios and one headset was received by ward staff. The use of these donations is being considered as part of our communication and engagement initiatives for our inpatients and potentially within the ICU setting and for outreach support," the hospital said.

"The challenges being addressed include access to safe ICT platforms, adherence to the ICT Digital policies within the organisation and adherence to Infection, Prevention Control Guidelines. Many other hospitals in recent weeks are using these technologies and we are learning from them," the spokesperson added.

"The hospital would like to again take the opportunity to graciously thank those businesses in the community who are being so supportive of our response efforts and our frontline staff," they concluded.

Cllr Smollen said on Monday: "With no visitors being allowed into hospitals during the Covid-19 lockdown, nurses at Tullamore Hospital, while already under severe pressure, were simply trying to make life a little easier for patients and their families by appealing for an iPad so that they could see each other while communicating. Hopefully, sense will prevail and the devices that were so generously donated by Expert Electrical in Tullamore will find their way back onto the wards."