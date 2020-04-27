Much anticipated Offaly festival postponed due to Covid-19

The first of Birr's five annual arts festivals should now be gearing up to present great classical music throughout the town this coming May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Alas, like so many other festivals this summer, it is a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will not be happening. However, it is not completely cancelled but optimistically postponed to the October Bank Holiday, depending on public health restrictions in place at that time.

In the meantime with a full programme of events planned, and with singers and musicians of international and national acclaim engaged, the festival will present some of their wonderful music during the coming week through the Facebook and Twitter accounts.

THE Trench Award, which is the centrepiece on which Birr Festival of Music is built, aims to assist a young singer or musician in the classical field to develop a professional performance career through further study at home or abroad. The recipients of this valuable bursary and four other awards, including the Birr Lions Club bursary, the Canto Al Serchio award (for voice) the Audrey Chisholm award (for instrument) and Birr Stage Guild's audience choice award, are selected by a distinguished panel of music experts.

The six finalists chosen in early March must be under 27 years and from the Midland region. As well as each performing a 15 minute programme in the Trench Award Gala Concert, they have rehearsals and interviews, receive masterclasses in their chosen field, and attend all festival events.

For details on them and all the events planned online in the coming months, head over to the Birr Festival of Music Facebook page.