Gardaí investigate deaths of two women at Offaly homeless accommodation

Investigations are underway into the deaths of two women with addiction issues in Tullamore.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths which took place at Clonamore House hostel facility over the weekend.

It is understood that one of the women was aged 19 and originally from Kerry while another woman is aged in her 40s and is from Laois. They had been homeless.

A third young man is in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He is also from Portlaoise.

All three are understood to have ties to Portlaoise and were known to Gardaí.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. While Covid-19 swabs are being taken, Gardaí are investigating the possibility that a bad batch of drugs may have been used.

Those using drugs are understood to have become desperate in recent times during the lockdown accessing supply.

Gardaí confirmed that an investigation is underway.