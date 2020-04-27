'The only hen party in town' - We have a winner in the Offaly #2kmchallenge photo competition

Grace Clendennen's hen party with a difference is the winner of our #2kmchallenge photography competition.

You voted in your thousands on the Offaly Express website last week in the competition which we ran in conjunction with Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne - and this shot taken in Kinnitty is your winner with 35% of the vote.

Michelle Monaghan's stunning Clara Train Station shot was second with 26%.

The Offaly Express teamed up with our new sister papers, the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, as well as our kind sponsors in Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne, for this competition.

Grace's winning shot will feature in the print editions of the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune this week and on new imagery for the new Offaly Live website which will be launched in the coming months.

Offaly Live will see the existing Offaly Express team joined by the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune to create the biggest online news resource in the Midlands.

Grace will also be rewarded with free family entry to Birr Castle Demesne once the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

See more from Visit Offaly at www.visitoffaly.ie and Birr Castle Demesne at www.birrcastle.com.

