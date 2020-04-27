Gardaí seize vehicle with tax out of date by 391 days after driver tried to evade checkpoint

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí have seized a vehicle with tax out of date by 391 days after the driver tried to evade a checkpoint.

The Roads Policing Unit in Naas seized the vehicle in Kildare Town after the driver tried to evade a checkpoint and turn back.

Gardaí said: "Essential journeys only while public health guidelines remain in place, till 5th May."

