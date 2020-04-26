Three men arrested after major garda pursuit on motorway

Three men in 30s have been arrested following what was described as a major garda motorway pursuit this afternoon.

At approximately 4:35pm, a car failed to stop for Gardaí carrying out COVID 19 checkpoints in the Swords area. What gardai describe as 'a managed containment operation' ensued which ended when the offending vehicle was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132, north of Dundalk a short time later.

During the course of the containment operation an official Garda car was damaged but no persons were injured.

The occupants of the car, three men, all in their 30s have been arrested and are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Dundalk Democrat reported earlier that at least ten gardai vehicles were involved in a pursuit along the M1 motorway in Louth describing it as 'a major garda pursuit'. A garda helicopter was also seen in the skies above at the same time.