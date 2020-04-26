LATEST: Small increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 225 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of three confirmed cases from Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 437 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 205. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 124.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (9,224) and Cork (1,110). There are now 1,028 cases in Kildare.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed. There have now been a total of 1,087 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm today, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.