Offaly front line workers to get free after-work meals at takeaway from today

An Offaly takeaway restaurant is paying tribute to front line workers by offering a free meal to any member of the emergency services on their way home from work from today.

As part of their Superheroes Week initiative, Romayo’s Diner outlet on O’Connell Street, Birr, will serve free meals to HSE frontline staff, defence forces, gardaí and the fire services from Sunday to Thursday (April 26-30) on production of their identification.

“Today (Sunday, April 26) is National Superhero Day, so we decided to hold Romayo’s Superhero Week to honour and acknowledge the sacrifices of those on the frontline fighting against Covid-19,” said Dario Macari of Romayo’s.

“As a business and as a family we wanted to pay tribute to the work of these superheroes who are working hard to keep the rest of us safe during the pandemic. We received feedback from people on the frontline that they prefer to eat after their shift rather than when they are at work. Rather than us bringing food into hospitals which are already very busy and pressurised, this offer allows more control over when they eat.

He said the offer is available in-store only and applies to Romayo’s Quality Meals in all 18 restaurants, which are still open for takeaway and delivery.

“We're offering a selection of our favourite meals – fish and chips meal, doner kebab meal, snack box meal, 1/4 pounder meal, chicken fillet burger meal or a battered sausage meal. We are taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus including constant washing, disinfection, limiting the number of people in each premises and social distancing when inside.”

For more information on the offer and on Romayo’s efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, see romayos.ie