LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continue to rise

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 222 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began. The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 217 on Friday to 222 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 421 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 204. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 113.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (9,010) and Cork (1,103). There are now 1,003 cases in Kildare.

The tragic death toll as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland continues to rise as more than 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.