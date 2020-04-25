Warrant issued for man accused of having no insurance while driving in Offaly

A MAN with addresses in Roscrea and Shinrone drove without insurance in the Offaly village, it has been alleged.

Ondrej Boho, 35, and with addresses at 42 Railway View, Roscrea and 5 Brosna Road, Shinrone, has been accused of the motoring offence at Brosna Road, Shinrone on February 13 last year.

He also faces a charge of failing to appear before Tullamore District Court on December 12, 2018 having been released on bail at Thurles District Court on November 21 that year.

When his case was called at Tullamore District Court last Wednesday he did not appear and a solicitor did not appear for him.

Sgt James O'Sullivan, prosecuting, sought bench warrant.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she would not ordinarily issue a warrant in the current circumstances but she noted the man had been released on bail on March 24 last from the station in Roscrea, to appear before the court in Tullamore.

That date was after the “new regime” in relation to movement had been announced. She issued the warrant and estreated the man's bail.