Council cuts coming amid calls for rates cancellation

CUTS in council services look certain before the end of the year as the Covid crisis eats into anticipated local authority revenues.

And while Offaly County Council chief executive Anna Marie Delaney strongly signalled that service reduction may be unavoidable, councillors called for rates cancellation instead of deferral.

On Monday, when the council met by video teleconference, Ms Delaney's blunt message to the elected members was that a budget adjustment may be necessary.

“It may also necessitate curtailing some of the services we're currently providing, depending on how significant that income deficit is,” said the council chief.

She said the council was working very hard to maintain services at present and was already in “recovery” mode and planning for “what the services will look like when we reopen.”

However, she reminded the chamber that Offaly was facing commercial rates losses from Bord na Mona and ESB closures even prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Offaly is in a very unique situation in that we already have the issue here with the wind-down or the transition of Bord na Mona and the ESB, issues of possible closures or reduction in energy generation and we have a very significant issue in terms of our own rates base as a result.”

The councillors' chief concern was that businesses, especially in Tullamore town centre where the street works had hit income too, will not be able to pay the rates.

Having heard the council's head of finance Thomas Mawe insist that there could be no write-offs, councillors nonetheless insisted that rates during a three-month period, or longer, should be cancelled.

Cllr Declan Harvey, Fianna Fail, said the Government will have to step in and Cllr Sean O'Brien, Independent, said Covid-19 closure could possibly be “the last nail in the coffin” for some businesses which were already struggling.

Cllr John Clendennen, Fine Gael, said the council itself will not be able to survive without State help.

His party colleague Cllr Neil Feighery said Tullamore was facing the “perfect storm” with street works and the pandemic both hitting revenue this year.