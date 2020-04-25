REPORT: McDonald's planning to reopen restaurants
REPORT: McDonald's planning to reopen restaurants
McDonald's is planning on reopening its restaurants in Ireland on a limited basis from next month.
According to the Irish Farmers Journal, McDonald's are eyeing mid-May for a reopening which will be limited and will see food served by drive-thru or delivery.
The chain had shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company has a drive-thru facility in Tullamore.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on