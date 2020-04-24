Offaly cases increase again as Irish Covid-19 death toll passes 1,000

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Offaly now stands at 217, a jump of 12 since yesterday.

The news comes as the death toll in Ireland has suddenly jumped above 1,000 with the inclusion of another 185 'probable' deaths announced this Friday evening.

The latest figures announced for Covid-19 in Ireland showed another 37 deaths in the country this Friday evening April 24.

However the Department of Health has added another 185 deaths to the figure, listed as probably caused by Covid-19. They explain that "a probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19."

The total death toll now has jumped to 1,014 people in Ireland.

There are another 577 confirmed cases of the virus. This brings the total so far in Ireland to 18,184 cases.

As the country begins another sunny weekend, the advice from Dr Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer with the HSE is to stick to the three basic steps to help keep the curve flattened.

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.

“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made an appeal for people to stick with the current Covid-19 restrictions. He also warned that failing to adhere to the lockdown now could mean that the lockdown will have to be extended.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

BREAKDOWN OF CASES

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 22nd April (17,420 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Friday 24 April to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for COVID-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.

Dr Holohan urges the country to "keep going" in our successful suppressing of the virus.

“Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”