Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is another warm day on Saturday before temperatures drop and showers affect the country on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for mist and fog to lift early tomorrow but sea fog could linger on southern coasts. It will be a largely dry day again with a mix of cloud and sunshine, there's a risk once again of isolated showers, mostly in the west. Afternoon highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, but lower along the coasts affected by the light and variable north to northeast breezes.

Some showers in places on Saturday night but mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for some patchy drizzle is likely in places in the morning but dry in many areas, brightening up from the north during the afternoon but there are likely to be some heavy showers in southern counties.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 24, 2020

Much cooler than previous days with moderate northerly breezes and afternoon temperatures of just 11 or 12 degrees in many northern areas, but still 14 or 15 degrees Celsius in parts of the south midlands.

Chilly on Sunday night with the showers in southern areas dying away and becoming mostly dry apart from some showers feeding onto the north coast. Overnight lows of 3 to 6 degrees.